Ministry of Justice Notifies Public of Prison Incident | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – May 11, 2026

As part of the Ministry of Justice’s commitment to keeping the public informed, the Ministry can confirm that an incident occurred earlier today involving two inmates at the Point Blanche Prison.

At this stage, the incident is understood to have been an isolated altercation between two inmates. Prison staff responded immediately and successfully intervened. No staff members were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates the altercation was linked to tensions between the individuals involved relating to an ongoing criminal matter. During the incident, one inmate sustained stab injuries and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The inmate will remain in hospital for continued treatment and monitoring.

The relevant authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

The Ministry of Justice continues to monitor the situation closely and further updates will be provided where appropriate.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-Justice-Notifies-Public-of-Prison-Incident.aspx