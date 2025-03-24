Ministry of TEATT Partners with Smart Concepts 721 BV to Launch Innovative Virtual Concierge Service for Tourists in St. Maarten | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunications (TEATT) is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Smart Concepts 721 BV to implement an innovative virtual concierge service across hundreds of vacation rental properties on the island. This state-of-the-art information portal will revolutionize how tourists access essential information about St. Maarten, enhancing their travel experience while ensuring their safety during emergencies. The virtual concierge service, already installed in numerous vacation rental properties, offers an interactive platform for tourists to explore everything the island has to offer. From property amenities to dining, shopping, and local attractions, the portal serves as a one-stop resource for visitors. Additionally, the service includes an on-demand Tourism News broadcast, a calendar of island events, and personalized welcome messages from the Ministry of TEATT.

A key feature of this partnership is the integration of an emergency broadcast system, which will enable the government to disseminate critical information to tourists during natural disasters. Through real-time push notifications, the Ministry of TEATT can now communicate simultaneously with visitors staying in hundreds of rental properties across the island—a capability previously unavailable. This system ensures that tourists are informed before, during, and after emergencies, enhancing their safety and preparedness.

St. Maarten is the first Caribbean Island to implement such a comprehensive system, marking a significant step forward in leveraging technology to improve tourist engagement and safety. The virtual concierge service has been in development for the past two years, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from both guests and property hosts. CEO Michael Jeffrey and Sales Manager Ms. Margaret Marlin look forward to growing Sint Maarten Virtual Concierge Island wide.

Honorable Minister of TEATT, Mrs. Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, As the vacation rental market continues to grow, it is crucial that we provide our visitors with the tools they need to stay informed and safe. This partnership with Smart Concepts 721 BV allows us to utilize cutting-edge technology to enhance the tourist experience while ensuring their well-being. It is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in tourism.

Among the first events to be promoted through the portal are the highly anticipated 2025 St. Maarten Carnival and thereinafter Soul Beach Music Festival, both of which are expected to draw significant international attention.

The Ministry of TEATT invites all visitors and stakeholders to experience this new service, which underscores St. Maarten’s position as a forward-thinking and tourist-friendly destination.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-TEATT-Partners-with-Smart-Concepts-721-BV-to-Launch-Innovative-Virtual-Concierge-Service-for-Tourists-in-St–Ma.aspx