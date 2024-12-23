Ministry of VROMI and Hemco N.V. to Conduct Repairs on Stop Lights at Prince Bernard Bridge | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VROMI, in collaboration with Hemco N.V., would like to inform the public that traffic light repairs will take place this afternoon at the Prince Bernard Bridge. This maintenance is essential to restore the proper functioning of the stop lights and to enhance road safety for all travelers in the area.

During the repairs, motor-vehicles should be aware that the stop lights may display blinking or alternating colors. Motorists are advised to follow the traffic signs placed at the intersection to ensure smooth and safe passage through the area.

Additionally, there will be workers on-site performing these repairs, and we ask the public to remain mindful of their presence. Please reduce speed when approaching the area and follow any instructions provided by traffic officers or on-site personnel. The Ministry of VROMI and Hemco N.V. are committed to completing the repairs as efficiently and safely as possible.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-VROMI-and-Hemco-N-V–to-Conduct-Repairs-on-Stop-Lights-at-Prince-Bernard-Bridge.aspx