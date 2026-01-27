Ministry of VROMI Announces Partial Road Closure on Cannegieter Drive as Part of Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) informs the general public of a partial road closure on Cannegieter Drive in Cay Bay as part of the Concrete Hard Road Resurfacing Project 2023–2024.

The affected section covers approximately 170 meters, extending to the intersection with Cay Bay Road. Road works commenced on Monday, January 26th, 2026, and will take place daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The works are expected to last approximately two (2) weeks, weather permitting.

Residents in the area have been informed accordingly. A detour route has been established, and traffic guidance will be provided on-site, with workers assisting road users as needed to ensure safety and accessibility.

Key Information Recap:

Project: Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project 2023–2024

Location: Cannegieter Road, Cay Bay

Closure Type: Partial road closure

Affected Length: 170 meters (up to the intersection with Cay Bay Road)

Start Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Working Hours: Daily, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Duration: Approximately 2 weeks

Traffic Measures: Detour in place; traffic guided by workers on site

The Ministry of VROMI kindly asks motorists and residents to exercise caution, follow all posted signage, and adhere to instructions from traffic personnel while traversing the area. The Ministry thanks the public for their continued patience and cooperation as efforts to improve road infrastructure continue.

For further information on the Concrete Hard Road Resurfacing Project 2023-2024, please contact the Department of New Works at 542-4292 ext 2402.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-VROMI-Announces-Partial-Road-Closure-on-Cannegieter-Drive-as-Part-of-Concrete-Hard-Resurfacing-Project.aspx