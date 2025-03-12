Ministry of VROMI Announces Partial Road Closure on Uxbridge Drive, Cole Bay | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) hereby informs the general public and residents of Cole Bay that road works will commence on Uxbridge Drive from today, Wednesday March 12th, 2025, as part of the Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project 2023-2024. The works will require a half-road closure between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. daily and are expected to last approximately two weeks.

The construction will be carried out alternately, allowing a road width of 2.5 meters at a time. Residents will be permitted to park along the roadside where feasible throughout the entire stretch of the affected road. However, during and immediately after the concrete pouring process, additional inconveniences may arise, temporarily restricting access to immediate residences, except in cases of emergency.

The project will be executed by Windward Roads Infrastructure, and the Ministry urges all motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and be mindful of the workers on-site.

Half Road Closure Details:

Date: Starting March 12th, 2025, for approximately 2 weeks.

Time: 7:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Uxbridge Drive, Colebay

Type of Closure: Half Road Closure

The Ministry of VROMI appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to improve the road infrastructure in Cole Bay. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

For more information, please contact the Department of New Works at 542-4292 ext 2388.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-VROMI-Announces-Partial-Road-Closure-on-Uxbridge-Drive-Cole-Bay.aspx