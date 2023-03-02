MISCELLANEOUS: A driver wanted after hitting a Dutch police car | FAXINFO

The Dutch police are investigating an incident that occurred on Monday February 27 around 19:30 p.m. during which a police car was hit by a driver, after a refusal to comply.

Sint Maarten Police Headquarters received a report from a female driver that she was being chased by a silver Hyundai i10 on Arch Road. The driver informed the police that she had lodged a complaint earlier in the morning because this car had been following her for a few days.

Law enforcement directed the driver to proceed to the Philipsburg police station where a patrol was waiting to intercept the vehicle in question.

Near the police station, the patrol spotted the car and tried to stop it by blocking its way with the police vehicle. The two officers got out of the car and approached the driver. At the same time, the latter reversed at high speed and crashed into the police car.

One of the officers was nearly hit by the vehicle. In an attempt to immobilize the car, the officer fired a shot into its front tire.

The driver spun around and sped off towards Middle Region. A chase then ensued during which the driver of the Hyundai crashed into another vehicle in the area and continued to drive at full speed towards Oyster Pond.

The driver crossed the border, thus entering French territory. The Dutch police immediately informed their counterparts on the French side.

Authorities on both sides of the island are investigating the incident. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-chauffard-recherche-apres-avoir-percute-une-voiture-de-la-police-hollandaise/