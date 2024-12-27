MISCELLANEOUS / Armed robbery in Oyster Pond: the perpetrator arrested | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, December 15, a couple of Canadian tourists were the victims of an attempted armed robbery in Oyster Pond. This attack, which occurred in broad daylight, had caused concern in the neighborhood.

Thanks to a thorough investigation conducted by the gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, the attacker was quickly identified. A targeted judicial operation was organized, leading to his arrest at his home. The suspect is currently in pre-trial detention. According to the authorities, this case demonstrates the firm determination of the gendarmerie and the Basse-Terre public prosecutor's office to combat all forms of delinquency in the territory. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-vol-a-main-armee-a-oyster-pond-lauteur-interpelle/