MISCELLANEOUS / Cay Bay: a vehicle set on fire with a victim inside | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police Service (KPSM) is currently investigating an incident that occurred early Sunday in Cay Bay. At approximately 6:XNUMX a.m., law enforcement was alerted to vehicle fire in which there was a men.

Upon arrival, patrols and emergency services discovered a man suffering from serious burns on the upper body. After emergency treatment at the scene, he was transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center for treatment. intensive care.

The first elements of the investigation, carried out by the teams of the scientific police and the detectives, suggest that the fire was triggered voluntarily by an unidentified individual.

At first, the victim showed himself uncooperative with investigators, complicating the collection of essential information. However, as the investigations progressed, the police were able to gather clues allowing research to be directed towards a suspect potential.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to help advance the investigation by contacting + 1 721-542-2222 or by sending a anonymous reporting via line 9300. _Vx

