MISCELLANEOUS FACT: He loses control of his vehicle and hits an electrical pole | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, the driver of a pickup truck became stranded after the vehicle rolled onto its side and slammed into a utility pole. The accident happened on St. James Drive near the old car wash on Sucker Garden Road.

Immediately alerted, a police patrol, a fire truck and an ambulance rushed to the scene. When rescue teams arrived, they discovered that a pickup truck had struck a wooden utility pole.

The driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle while exiting a side road on St. James Drive. Emergency personnel quickly extricated the driver from the vehicle and provided first aid at the scene. The victim was then transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center to be treated for facial injuries.

In collaboration with firefighters and GEBE company personnel, precautions were taken to secure the area and reduce the safety risks posed by the damaged power pole. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-il-perd-le-controle-de-son-vehicule-et-percute-un-poteau-electrique/