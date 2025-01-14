MISCELLANEOUS / Violence in Saint-Martin: the gendarmerie in combat posture | FAXINFO

The latest crime incidents have left the population worried. Faced with this resurgence of violence, law enforcement is stepping up its presence with land, motorized and air patrols to secure the Grand-Case area and the rest of the territory. Investigations are progressing.

Deadly shooting in Grand-Case

On the night of Friday to Saturday, a shooting broke out in Grand-Case, on the RN7. The toll is heavy: one man was killed and two other people injured by gunfire. As with the shooting that took place in Quartier d'Orléans, an investigation is underway, led by the research section. At this stage, the motives and circumstances of this incident remain unclear.

Arrests and imprisonment

In parallel with the shooting, the police made several arrests. In Sandy Ground, three men caught red-handed stealing from boats were arrested. The perpetrators were taken into custody. In addition, the two perpetrators of the armed robbery involving an American tourist who was shot and wounded were placed in pretrial detention in Guadeloupe.

Strengthening security

Following the upsurge in violence in Grand-Case, the police have implemented a reinforced security system. In the evening, a helicopter equipped with a search light now flies over the area with soldiers ready to intervene. At the same time, motorcyclists and vehicle patrols crisscross the streets to secure the area, prevent criminal acts and reassure the population. These measures will also be extended to other districts of the island to combat the rise in violence and avoid new tragedies.

A boat stranded at Sandy Ground

This weekend, the northwest coast of Saint-Martin was on orange alert for risks of waves-submersion. Saturday morning, strong swells caused a boat to run aground at Sandy Ground, near Anse des Sables beach, before the bridge. The ship's mooring rope reportedly gave way under the pressure of the waves. _VX

Grand-Case Boulevard: pedestrian in the evening

Bertin Maurice Boulevard is pedestrianized since January 9, and until April 9, 2025 from 18 p.m. to 1 a.m., every evening without exception.

Police patrols of 18pm to 22pm every evening.

Gendarmerie patrols from 22 p.m. to 1 a.m. every evening.

Access to the boulevard is authorized to emergency vehicles, buses and taxis.

Be the first to know with CANAL FAX, the Faxinfo channel by WhatsApp:

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAkIwcKrWQp8BMDnM3i

It's free and anonymous



Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-violences-a-saint-martin-la-gendarmerie-en-posture-de-combat/