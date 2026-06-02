Missing Teenager Alert

PHILIPSBURG – KPSM Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Teenager

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager, Kyshynis Raisheena KENEPA, a 16-year-old female.

Kyshynis is described as having a light brown complexion and black hair. She was last seen in the vicinity of Robbie’s Lottery on L.B. Scott Road on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

KPSM is concerned for her well-being and is asking anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts to immediately contact the Philipsburg Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222. Information can also be provided through the police emergency number 911.

The cooperation of the community is essential in helping to locate this young lady and ensure her safe return.

Message to Kyshynis Raisheena KENEPA:

If you are seeing this message, please contact the Police Station or your mother as soon as possible so that your family and the authorities can be assured of your safety and well-being. KPSM thanks the public for its assistance and cooperation in this matter.

Source: Press Release