MUSIC: End of school year concert from the Pianissimo school this Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23! | FAXINFO

Many of the musicians from the Pianissimo school are waiting for you for their end-of-school-year concert which will take place over two days: this Saturday, June 22 at 16:30 p.m. at the Pianissimo school in Marigot and this Sunday, June 23 at 17 p.m. hours at Coco Beach in Orient Bay.

These two free concerts will highlight the talents of the students, who will present to the public a varied repertoire to celebrate the end of their school year. The opportunity for parents and friends to discover the progress made throughout the year by their favorite musicians. Everyone is already ready to ignite the audience. See you Saturday and Sunday! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-concert-de-fin-dannee-scolaire-de-lecole-pianissimo-ce-samedi-22-et-dimanche-23-juin/