National Restoration Fund pays courtesy visit to Minister of ECYS Melissa Gumbs | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG – Minister of Education Culture Youth & Sport the Honorable Melissa Gumbs hosted a courtesy visit by the National Restoration Fund (NRF) represented by CEO Mr. Ugur Ozcan & CFO Mr. Coen Reinders. During the courtesy visit a number of topics were discussed, including current projects that are ongoing on Sint Maarten, NRF policies on heritage and monument preservation and the possibilities of the NRF supporting future initiatives by the Ministry of Education Culture Youth & Sport.

The Minister of Education Culture Youth & Sport also discussed the recent acquisition of the Belvedere Plantation South and the potential plans that include the restoration of the main house and surrounding buildings on the property that span over 125,000 square meters. In her discussion with the NRF, Minister Gumbs further explained her vision for the property, including possibly accessing funding for the development of a park that would be self-sustaining and act as a green space for highlighting and safe-guarding the country’s culture and heritage. It is the Minister’s intention to bring these discussions further along with the NRF and other funding avenues.

The National Restoration Fund (www.restauratiefonds.nl) indicated that they are currently engaged with the restoration project taking place at Pasture Piece monument located at #105 LB Scot Road. Pasture Piece is one of 50 properties that are listed on the Monument List of Sint Maarten. It was built in the early 1900’s and now houses a Bed & Breakfast, Museum & Event Space. With roots tracing back to the Van Romondt family and the Retreat Estate sugar plantation, every corner of Pasture Piece tells a story—one of culture, resilience, and Caribbean grace, for more information visit www.pasturepiecesxm.com. The courtesy visit ended with a site visit to Pasture Piece.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/National-Restoration-Fund-pays-courtesy-visit–to-Minister-of-ECYS-Melissa-Gumbs.aspx