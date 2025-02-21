NAVIGATION: Educational boarding aboard the Eye of the Wind | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, eighteen young people from Saint-Martin had the chance to sail aboard the majestic sailboat Eye of the Wind during a Maritime Experience Day, organized by the Caribbean Sail Training association.

This sea trip, which aroused great enthusiasm among the participants, allowed them to discover the basics of navigation and to experience life on board a traditional sailing boat.

Although more than sixty young people had applied for this adventure, only a privileged few were able to embark, due to the limited capacity of the ship.

After leaving Marigot at noon, the sailboat set sail several times towards Anguilla, offering apprentice sailors the opportunity to learn how to hoist the sails, handle the ropes and even take the helm under the supervision of the crew.

The experience was marked by ideal weather: clear skies and a bright blue sea, offering the young people an unforgettable immersion in the maritime world.

After several hours of sailing, the Eye of the Wind returned to the port of Galisbay at 16 p.m., welcomed once again by the Port of Marigot, a loyal partner of Caribbean Sail Training member vessels.

The Eye of the Wind, an emblematic sailing ship of the seas, will soon be setting sail again for Bermuda and then Europe, but other boats are expected this season to offer new nautical adventures to the young people of the territory. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-embarquement-educatif-a-bord-de-leye-of-the-wind/