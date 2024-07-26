NEW EXTREME ZIPLINE AT THE FARM LOTTERY | FAXINFO

Experience extraordinary sensations with the new Zipline Extrême experience!

Welcome to Loterie Farm, the ultimate adventure and nature sanctuary in the heart of St. Maarten. Nestled in the middle of a lush tropical environment, our treetop and Zipline course promises you an exhilarating and unique experience. Immerse yourself in a world where adrenaline and natural beauty collide, with challenging treetop obstacles including ladders, tightropes, rope bridges and zip lines. Get ready to fly over the treetops, feel the adrenaline rush and create unforgettable memories with family or friends.

A breathtaking landscape

Experience the breathtaking beauty of Saint Martin from a unique perspective as you glide through the tropical canopy. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lush forest and the Caribbean Sea. Every moment on our route will leave you amazed by the breathtaking landscapes.

Unleash your inner daredevil with our Extreme Zipline Experience, a high-flying adventure like no other in St. Maarten. Get ready to push your limits, conquer your fears and experience thrills as you travel through the canopy at breakneck speeds. Since June 28, 2024, our renovated course, equipped with the new Saferoller system, offers complete immersion in nature and increased safety.

An unforgettable adventure

Embark on a series of ziplines and obstacles that will send you soaring to heights of up to 61 feet above the ground. Admire the breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding nature while feeling an incomparable adrenaline rush. Our course is designed for thrill-seekers looking to push the limits of adventure. Whether you are a thrill-seeking adventurer or a nature lover, whether you fly alone, with family or friends, the Loterie Farm Fly Zone promises an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Safety and professionalism

Your safety is our top priority. Our experienced guides will provide detailed instructions and ensure you are properly strapped in before you begin your adventure. You can embark on this thrilling experience with complete confidence.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience extraordinary moments. Join us for an adventure that will leave you with unforgettable memories and an irrepressible desire to return.

3 departures every day: 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 14 p.m.

