New Year’s Message 2026 by the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina to the People of St. Maarten | Government of Sint Maarten

​Fellow citizens of St. Maarten,

As we step into 2026, I extend warm wishes of health, strength, and renewed hope to every household across our island and to all St. Maarteners abroad who carry this country in their hearts.

A new year always invites reflection—but more importantly, it calls us to action.

The year behind us tested our resilience. We confronted economic pressures, rising costs of living, energy challenges, and the very real effects of climate change on small island states like ours. Yet, time and again, the people of St. Maarten proved that we do not bend—we build.

In 2025, we laid foundations. Foundations for greater economic stability, for responsible governance, for energy stability, and for a fairer future where growth must serve people—not the other way around.

But 2026 must be the year we move decisively from plans to progress.

This year, my government remains focused on:

​Strengthening our economy while protecting the most vulnerable

Advancing sustainable and looking further at renewable energy solutions

Improving public services with accountability and transparency

Investing in our youth, our educators, and our workforce

Ensuring that development is resilient, inclusive, and truly reflective of our island reality

We will continue advocating—firmly and responsibly—for fair international treatment of small island nations like St. Maarten, especially where vulnerability is not measured by GDP alone, but by exposure, resilience, and capacity.

To our entrepreneurs, civil servants, healthcare workers, teachers, fire fighters, ambulance department staff, police officers, and every citizen doing their part: you are the backbone of this nation. Your contribution matters, and your government hears you.

Let us be clear: the future of St. Maarten will not be shaped by division, cynicism, or short-term thinking. It will be shaped by unity, discipline, and collective responsibility.

In 2026, let us recommit ourselves to:

​Respectful dialogue

Strong institutions

Community over self

And a shared vision of a St. Maarten that works for all

This is our home. This is our responsibility. And this is our moment.

May 2026 bring renewed faith in ourselves, confidence in our direction, and pride in the nation we are building—together.

From my family to yours, I wish you a safe, prosperous, and purpose-driven New Year.

God bless you, and God bless St. Maarten.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/New-Year-s-Message-2026-by-the-Honorable-Prime-Minister-Dr–Luc-Mercelina-to-the-People-of-St–Maarten.aspx