NEWS IN BRIEF / 46 million in cryptocurrency: a suspect arrested on the island | FAXINFO

A joint operation carried out on Wednesday night into Thursday by the Guadeloupe branch of National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN), the Saint-Martin Research Section and the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) led to the arrest of an individual wanted in a international cybercrime case in Saint-Martin.



According to the authorities, this man of American nationality is suspected of having stole nearly $46 million in cryptomonnaie.intervention took place in a house located in French side of the island, where the suspect was arrested on the basis of a international arrest warrantThis arrest resulted from close cooperation between French investigative services and US federal authorities. The commander of the gendarmerie in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, Hugues Loyez, confirmed that the individual was immediately placed in custody at the end of the operation. His identity has not been revealed at this stage, as the investigation remains confidential. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-46-millions-en-cryptomonnaie-un-suspect-arrete-sur-lile/