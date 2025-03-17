NEWS / Sint Maarten: Two shootings in one evening | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten Law Enforcement (KPSM) is investigating two separate shootings which occurred on the night of Thursday, March 13.

The first incident occurred shortly after 23 p.m. in Dutch QuarterWhere two people have been wounded by bulletsOne of the men, seriously injured, was rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), where he remains in intensive care. young suspect, also injured, received treatment before being placed in custody in Philipsburg. For the moment, the authorities do not know the exact causes of this clash.

A little later in the evening, a second shooting burst on Union Road, Cole BayA patrol spotted a Hyundai Grand i10 parked in front of a business with its doors open. The police quickly learned that two men had been targeted by unidentified assailantsThe victims, who were injured by gunfire, were treated by emergency services and transferred to hospital, where their condition remains worrying.

La Armed violence remains a major threat for the safety of the island. The police call on residents to favor dialogue rather than weapons and urge anyone with information to contact the +1 (721) 542-2222 or submit an anonymous testimony via the line 9300. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-sint-maarten-deux-fusillades-en-une-soiree/