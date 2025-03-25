NEWS / Weapons and drugs: New wave of arrests in Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten law enforcement continues its fight against the proliferation of illegal firearms. Last weekend, several traffic stops resulted in the arrest of several individuals for possession of firearms and narcotics.

Early on Friday, March 21, police officers stopped a dark-colored SUV during a routine traffic stop. Upon inspecting the vehicle, they initially discovered a quantity of drugs. A thorough search then revealed an illegal firearm hidden under the armrest. The driver was immediately arrested and taken to the Philipsburg police station for questioning.

The following day, Saturday, March 22, the enforcement operations continued. Of the 117 vehicles stopped, seven drivers received fines for various offenses. In addition, two men riding a scooter were arrested. A search led officers to discover narcotics and an illegal firearm, which was immediately seized. The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

The police remind everyone that possessing a firearm without a license is a serious offense. Law enforcement will continue its operations to limit the circulation of these weapons and urge citizens to report any suspicious activity related to firearms; it is a matter of everyone's safety. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-armes-et-drogues-nouvelle-vague-darrestations-a-sint-maarten/