One year of Ti Korner: a successful exhibition to celebrate photography | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the exhibition evening presented by Christian Mansana was a great success, bringing together more than one hundred enthusiasts came to admire the photographs presented.

Thirteen photographers, all present to interact with the public, shared their perspective on moments of life, landscapes and captivating scenes, offering a total immersion in the unique universe of black and white.

This exhibition also marked the first birthday of the creation of Ti Korner. For a year now, this space has allowed artists to present their work and bring photography to life in all its forms. It was an opportunity to celebrate this artistic adventure, in a setting where the image becomes vector of emotions and meetings.

The event was structured around three spaces distinct. The central space offered a dynamic scenography with a dozen easels exhibiting large format prints and a table dedicated to artist biographies. The shop Caribbean Photo was transformed into an ephemeral gallery where around ten photos adorned the walls, while the workshop Ti Korner revealed another selection of photographs, creating an intimate and immersive atmosphere.

One of the major challenges of this edition was the exclusivity of black and white. A demanding exercise that successfully highlighted the diversity of the subjects covered. Between everyday scenes, architecture, portraits captured on the spot and spectacular landscapes, each work testified to a mastery of light and contrast, playing with nuances to capture the essence of the moment.

Artists and visitors alike enjoyed this special moment where photography, beyond its simple representation, becomes a a real invitation to see the world differently. _Vx

