Ongoing Police Controls to Suppress Firearm Use and Enhance Community Safety | Government of Sint Maarten

As part of ongoing efforts to combat the illegal possession of firearms and ensure public safety, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) conducted several routine controls on the evening of Sunday, February 16, 2025. These operations are a crucial component of KPSM’s strategy to reduce criminal activities and maintain a secure environment for the community.

At approximately 10:00 PM, on Sunday February 16th 2024 officers stopped a vehicle on A. Th. Illidge Road for a routine check. During the inspection, officers became suspicious that the vehicle may have been stolen. Further investigation led to the discovery of a firearm and an undisclosed quantity of narcotics inside the car.

The driver was immediately arrested, and the firearm along with the narcotics were confiscated. The suspect was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being held for further questioning.

Later, at approximately 3:00 AM on Monday, February 17, 2025, a police patrol attempted to stop a scooter rider near the former Eddy’s Auto Supply Roundabout. The rider attempted to evade law enforcement but was successfully stopped by officers.

During the ensuing control, a firearm was discovered in the suspect’s possession. The individual was immediately arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in custody for further investigation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to enforcing the law and ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors. The possession and use of illegal firearms pose a significant threat to public safety, and KPSM will continue to take strong action against such criminal activities.

KPSM urges the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police via the emergency number 911 or the anonymous tip line 9300

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ongoing-Police-Controls-to-Suppress-Firearm-Use-and-Enhance-Community-Safety.aspx