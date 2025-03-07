Paint, create, be inspired: A feminine rendezvous | FAXINFO

Under the Women's Month, the association Vitiligo Educate Inspire & Support SXM (VEISS) is organizing a second edition du Paint & Sip on Sunday March 9 from 11 a.m. to 14 p.m., an event combining art, conviviality and celebration of feminine strength.

Last year being the year of theinspiration (the letter I of VEI.SS), around ten participants shared a unique moment with the artist Ruby Bute, discussing essential themes: feeling sufficient, fully accepting yourself and recognizing your own value.

2025 marks the launch of the “ Year of Support » by VEIS.S. (the first S), and for the occasion, the association will pay tribute to Josianne Artsen Fleming, an exceptional woman, by designating her Support Woman 2025. Inspired by her spirit, strength and love of life, the V.EI.SS team will enrich the event with a festive touch with a delicious brunch and tasty refreshments, an ambiance musical and a unique artistic experience.

Paint & Sip Brunch Program

The event will begin with a ice breaker and a round table, in order to create an atmosphere and and inspiring. Josianne will share her journey and her message filled with strength and determination. Then, guided by the artists, the participants will learn different painting techniques and will give life to a canvas which will represent the confidence, beauty and pride of women. See you this Sunday, March 9 from 11 a.m. at Silk Cotton Estate to Friar's Bay for a unique moment of sharing. places being limited ($65/person), don't delay book now via this link: https://urls.fr/2T7nic _VX

