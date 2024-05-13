PARIS FAIR: Saint-Martin and Saint-Barth worthily represented | FAXINFO

On May 7, the territory of Saint-Martin was in the spotlight at the Paris Fair which closed this Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The Paris Fair, which celebrated its 120th anniversary this year, is a major event and a unique opportunity to promote the tourist and economic aspects of the region to more than 400.000 visitors. Until May 12, the Community of Saint-Martin was able to highlight its gastronomy, its culture, its appeal and its numerous economic possibilities. The Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin was obviously on the trip, with a dynamic and involved team. The atmosphere around the two stands stamped in the colors of Saint-Martin will have attracted a good number of visitors who came to discover the flavors, products and richness of the two territories. The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, did not fail to visit the Saint-Martin / Saint-Barthélemy stand, to the great pleasure of the teams present, reinforced by the presence of the deputy Frantz Gumbs and the 3rd vice -president of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, Dominique Démocrite Louisy. Several raffles were organized by the CCISM offering prizes offered by the exhibitors present in the region and the Multiprofessional Economic Chamber of Saint-Barthélemy. More than 12 participants had the chance to leave with a souvenir from Saint-Martin. A buffet, highlighting the gastronomic richness of Saint-Martin and prepared by Ginette from the restaurant 'Chez Ginette', winner in the Authentic Stars category of the 2023 Gastronomy Festival, will have made visitors to the Paris Fair salivate. At the end of the day on May 7, the Festival of the Tropics will have brought sunshine to the hearts of spectators. Organized by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, this concert included several local talents and musical performances by Estelle, Lydia Lawrence and the versatile artist Oswald. For the CCISM, “participating in such events is of capital importance, because it allows us to highlight our territory for its rich culture, but also to promote our artisans, entrepreneurs and their unique know-how”. The entrepreneurs present succeeded in representing the craftsmanship, culture and wonders of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy with passion, authenticity and expertise: SXM One Island, Love Beachwear, Cabinet Michel Simond, Agence D-Calé, Golden Grove Farm , our expert restorer, Chez Ginette, Tawa B'art and St Barth Therapy. See you next year ! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/foire-de-paris-saint-martin-et-saint-barth-dignement-representes/