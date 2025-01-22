Partial Road Closure Scheduled on Hulda B Richardson Road, Middle Region Road Intersection in Upper Princess Quarter | Government of Sint Maarten

​Tuesday, January 21, 2025-The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and

Infrastructure (VROMI) informs the public of a full road closure to facilitate asphalt resurfacing works on

the Hulda B Richardson Road. The affected section extends from Hulda B. Richardson Road and Middle

Region Road intersection to Sucker Garden Road, Arch Road Intersection.

The works are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, starting at 8:00 p.m., and will

conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. This night-time partial road closure is necessary

to ensure the safety of workers and road users while expediting the resurfacing process.

Traffic Adjustments and Rerouting:

• During the night closure, traffic will be rerouted via Middle Region and Arch Road.

• All traffic from the Oyster Pond area must use Dutch Quarter or Middle Region Road to access

Philipsburg. Destination traffic will be allowed passage. Heavy equipment will not be allowed

passage during this closure.

Daytime Accessibility:

• Following the milling process, the road will remain accessible for driving on the milled section

during daytime hours until asphalt installation is complete.

Scope of Work:

• The project involves the milling of the entire section of the Suckergarden Road from Hulda B.

Richardson Road, Middle Region Road intersection to the Sucker Garden Road, Arch Road

Intersection followed by the installation of new asphalt to improve road conditions and ensure a

smoother driving experience.

The Ministry thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation during this essential road

improvement project. Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly and exercise caution in the

area.

For further updates, please follow the Ministry of VROMI’s official communication channels​

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Partial-Road-Closure-Scheduled-on-Hulda-B-Richardson-Road,-Middle–Region-Road-Intersection-in-Upper-Princess-Quarter.aspx