Police Controls Around Festival Village | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) informs the public that intensified controls are currently being carried out in and around the Festival Village, both before, during, and after scheduled shows and events.

These actions are part of ongoing efforts to ensure general public safety and to maintain proper traffic flow in the area during this busy period. Patrol officers are actively conducting checks aimed at preventing incidents and promoting a safe environment for all visitors.

As part of these operations, officers are carrying out preventative searches specifically aimed at detecting and preventing the possession of illegal narcotics and firearms.

During one of the recent control operations, officers stopped and searched a total of 30 individuals, while 12 vehicles were also inspected.

KPSM is urging the general public to cooperate fully with officers during these controls. These measures are in place for the safety of everyone and will continue in the coming days in and around the Festival Village.

The Police Force thanks the community for its understanding and cooperation.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Police-Controls-Around-Festival-Village.aspx