Police Force of Sint Maarten Addresses Excessive Motorcycle Noise in the Community | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is issuing a formal warning to motorcyclists in the community. Over the past weeks, we have seen a sudden rise in motorcycles equipped with “cherry bomb” mufflers, riding from early in the morning untill late into the evening and causing a significant noise disturbance. This has led to numerous complaints from residents, many of whom are unable to sleep due to the disruptions.

We would like to remind these bike owners/riders that this behavior is in violation of the Sint Maarten Noise Ordinance, which also guides part of the broader traffic regulations governing public conduct on Sint-Maarten.

These ordinances are designed to protect the peace and well-being of the community, and KPSM will enforce these laws.

As we approach the festive period from Easter to Carnival, KPSM will take serious measures against these riders, including fines, vehicle seizures, and possible further legal action for those who disregard these warnings.

We urge all motorcyclists to respect the laws and peace of the community and adjust their motorcycles and their behavior as riders accordingly.

Together, we can ensure a safer and quieter environment for all.​​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Police-Force-of-Sint-Maarten-Addresses-Excessive-Motorcycle-Noise-in-the-Community.aspx