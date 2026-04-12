Police Sint Maarten take firm action against scooter riders during Opening Jump-Up | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Police Force of Sint Maarten took active and visible measures during the Opening Jump-Up on April 10, 2026, to ensure public order and road safety. The jump-up started at approximately 8:15 PM from L.B. Scott Road and reached The Village around 10:30 PM.

Despite clear traffic measures, earlier warnings, several scooter riders ignored police instructions. Some riders attempted to bypass the roadblocks, creating dangerous situations for the public.

A large number of scooters present at the Jump-Up and outside the village caused significant disturbance and unsafe conditions. As a result, police carried out targeted controls on scooters in the area of the festive village.

During these controls, 45 scooters were checked. Several were found to be in violation of legal requirements.

A total of 14 scooters were confiscated, including those without valid documentation and those found unattended. In addition, one quad bike was also confiscated for not meeting technical requirements.

KPSM officers also arrested a male suspect during its operations on suspicion of dealing in narcotics. He was arrested and brought to the police station in Philipsburg. He was later issued a $800 fine .

The Police Force of Sint-Maarten emphasizes that reckless behavior, especially by scooter riders during carnival events, will not be tolerated. Firm action will be taken against anyone who jeopardizes public safety and order.

The police remain committed to ensuring that all events are conducted in a safe and orderly manner.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Police-Sint-Maarten-take-firm-action-against-scooter-riders-during-Opening-Jump-Up.aspx