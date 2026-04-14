Police Urge Owners to Retrieve Impounded Scooters | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is once again calling on owners and riders of scooters that have been impounded over the past weeks and months to come forward and retrieve their vehicles.

KPSM acknowledges that this message may appear repetitive to the public. However, in accordance with established legal procedures and the principles of good governance, such notifications must be issued to ensure that all rightful owners are given adequate opportunity to reclaim their property.

In this regard, KPSM is requesting all concerned individuals to present themselves at the police station with the required documentation to claim their scooters. This includes valid proof of ownership, a valid form of identification, proof of paid road tax, and a valid driver’s license where applicable.

KPSM also reminds scooter owners and riders that, in order to operate a scooter legally on public roads, they must be in possession of a valid driver’s license and are required to wear a protective helmet at all times.

These scooters have been held for an extended period, and efforts are being made to clear the storage area at the police station. Owners are therefore urged to act promptly to avoid further inconvenience.

Please be advised that if these scooters are not collected within a reasonable timeframe, KPSM will, in consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office, proceed with the necessary legal steps to dispose of the unclaimed vehicles.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten appreciates the cooperation of the public in this matter and encourages all scooter owners to comply with this request as soon as possible.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Police-Urge-Owners-to-Retrieve-Impounded-Scooters.aspx