POLITICS: Ministerial reshuffle: Gabriel Attal new Prime Minister | FAXINFO

After the resignation of Élisabeth Borne on January 8, 2024, Gabriel Attal was appointed this Tuesday, January 9 to replace her as Prime Minister.

This is the fourth tenant of Matignon under the era of Emmanuel Macron. With this appointment, Gabriel Attal, 34, becomes the youngest Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic, beating the record of the socialist Laurent Fabius, appointed at 37 in 1984. Born March 16, 1989 in Clamart (Hauts-de-Seine) , Gabriel Attal has held four ministerial positions: first Secretary of State to the Minister of National Education and Youth from 2018 to 2020, government spokesperson and Secretary of State to the Prime Minister from 2020 to 2022, Minister Delegate for the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty in charge of Public Accounts from 2022 to 2023, then Minister of National Education and Youth. Appointed less than six months ago to the Ministry of National Education, Gabriel Attal's first task is to form a new government under the sign of "rearmament" praised by the Head of State during his New Year's greetings. : industrial, economic, European but also “civic” rearmament. The new Prime Minister must also bring together the majority, fractured by the vote on the immigration law. The latter declared regarding his new appointment: “Thank you Mr. President for your trust. I appreciate the honor given to me to be appointed Prime Minister. One course: keep control of our destiny, unleash French potential and rearm our country. At work, with strength, humility and without taboos in the service of the French.” Élisabeth Borne, Emmanuel Macron's third Prime Minister and first of this second five-year term, will therefore have stayed one year, seven months and twenty-three days in Matignon. Which places it in 20th place in the longevity ranking of Matignon tenants, between the socialists Laurent Fabius and Pierre Bérégovoy. “While I must present the resignation of my government, I wanted to tell you how passionate I was about this mission, guided by the constant concern, which we share, to achieve rapid and tangible results for our fellow citizens », Wrote Élisabeth Borne in her resignation letter. Details of the new composition of the government in our Monday edition.

New composition of the government: seven men and seven women

The composition of the government of Gabriel Attal, new Prime Minister, was announced this Thursday, January 11 at 19:30 p.m. (Paris time) at the Élysée Palace. It was the secretary general of the Élysée Alexis Kohler who shared the details of this list. A first council of ministers will be held this Friday, January 12, 2024.

• Prime Minister : Gabriel Attal

• Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty: Bruno Le Maire

• Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories: Gérald Darmanin

• Minister of Labor, Health and Solidarity: Catherine Vautrin

• Minister of National Education, Youth, Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games: Amélie Oudea–Castera

• Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty: Marc Fesneau

• Minister of Culture : Rachida Data

• Minister of the Armed Forces: Sébastien Lecornu

• Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice: Eric Dupond–Moretti

• Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs: Stéphane Stayed

• Minister of Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion: Christophe Béchu

• Minister of Higher Education and Research: Sylvie Retailleau

• Minister responsible for Democratic Renewal, Government spokesperson: Prisca Thevenot

• Minister responsible for Relations with Parliament: Marie Beak

• Minister responsible for Equality between Women and Men and the Fight against Discrimination: Aurore Bank

_VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-remaniement-ministeriel-gabriel-attal-nouveau-premier-ministre/