PORTRAIT / Doctor Melody Dandre: “Patients come first” | FAXINFO

By creating the 'Le Lys Blanc' care and health center in Bellevue, Doctor Melody Dandre intends to offer multidisciplinary care to Saint-Martin patients.

Located next to the Abaka florist and opposite the Synergibio laboratory in Bellevue, the 'Le Lys Blanc' care and health center opened its doors on August 21, 2023 after two intense months of work: "I bet on the eco-responsible, as much as possible of what can be done on an island, I drew the plan myself and it’s even better in real life than what I imagined, the patients feel good there” confides to us the specialist in general medicine. The feeling of tranquility is immediate when you enter the premises of Lys Blanc, the scents are devoid of endocrine disruptors, the colors are soothing and the welcome is friendly: “I believe that multidisciplinary care, and above all good care in charge of patients, begins at reception. With her diploma in general medicine from Nantes, Melody Dandre also has university degrees in gynecology, infectious diseases, pain management, companion care, support and palliative care, which allows her to take care of health of each member of the family, men, women and children. Her medical expertise does not stop there, the Belgian doctor passionate about her profession also offers pressotherapy consultations against leg pain “whether of bone, lymphatic or venous origin”. Arriving in Saint-Martin, in June 2020, in order to lend a hand in the Covid unit, for an initial period of three months, Melody Dandre fell in love with the territory and was touched by the Saint-Martin patients: “I discovered caring patients, who, at the worst of the illness, asked us, health professionals, if we were well.” By accumulating replacements in several medical practices on the island for more than three years, Dr. Melody Dandre decided to launch herself by creating her own care and health center 'Le Lys Blanc'. By discovering this aspect of being a business manager, hitherto unknown to her, and all the difficulties that this can cause, the doctor clings to her project which places the patient at the heart of the priorities: “I think that the patient must be an actor in their health, I explain to my patients that their care must start from them, I do a lot of prevention and my main activity since I opened is gynecology, there are a lot of things to do ". Monitoring smears, menopause, contraception, first gynecological consultation of adolescents, Melody Dandre makes it a point of honor to work within the framework of comprehensive care. Also an occupational physician for the Community, vice-president of FCE SXM/SBH and soon an internship supervisor, Melody Dandre always remains available, despite adversity: “I'm hanging on because it's worth it and this project is beautiful, patients are my priority.” _VX

Info: +590 9 76 02 40 89 – cabmedlelysblanc@gmail.com

Facebook: Melody Dandre – Instagram: let's be actresses of our health

The White Lily – Nice view Lots 2 and 3 Residence, Les Portes de St Martin

Medical Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 18 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-docteure-melody-dandre-les-patients-en-priorite/