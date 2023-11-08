PORTRAIT – FCE: “I am exceptionally lucky to have a family who believes in me” | FAXINFO

As part of the FCE's first anniversary evening, Angèle Dormoy spoke about herself in front of an audience hanging on her lips.

When she returned from Bordeaux in the 90s with a specialized higher studies diploma in business management which was added to these other diplomas (DEUG, license, master's degree, LEA), Angèle Dormoy was the most qualified woman on the territory of Saint-Martin: “I wanted to do as much study as possible so as not to have closed doors when I came back here.” By choosing to become the operations manager of Semsamar, the current president of the CCISM wanted to make her knowledge available to the population: “At the same time, I created transport and personal assistance companies” . On the hard side for this woman whose creative ideas flow at the speed of light, it is the discovery of one of her facets: “I like creating, but I don’t like daily management”. With the objective of demonstrating that a Saint-Martin resident can succeed at home, Angèle Dormoy shares her strength with the public: “I am exceptionally lucky to have a family who believes in me. Without that, I would not have been able to position myself on other things like the presidency of the CCISM.” Always surprised by success, Angèle, who creates a business every two years, managed to start from scratch at the age of 50: “I always promised myself not to do a nighttime and stock business, I want to work around service in creating a Saint-Martin concept”. Sanctorum 978, which hosted the FCE SXM-SBH anniversary evening, is part of this lineage. A true declaration of love for its island, the place honors the heritage and culinary culture of Saint-Martin with the unfailing support of Angèle's family who participate in the creation of dishes such as the famous soup of Sunday. By also helping to create the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin which brings together three chambers (commerce, trades and agriculture editor's note) in one, Angèle Dormoy became the first female president of the CCISM: “I want to leave a different mark, I want to pass on my knowledge about entrepreneurship, I also work in middle and high schools and at Pôle Emploi.” On the question of her vision of the future, the multi-entrepreneur intends to start writing to fill the lack of Saint-Martin works related to the world of entrepreneurship. Another great way for Angèle Dormoy to leave a mark that will inspire new generations. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-fce-jai-la-chance-exceptionnelle-davoir-une-famille-qui-croit-en-moi/