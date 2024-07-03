Prediction competition: no more time to find the winner of Euro 2024 and win a plane ticket and other prizes | FAXINFO

The 2nd EURO2024 prediction competition organized by Faxinfo will end on Friday July 5 just before Germany – Spain at 12 p.m. (Saint Martin time). You just need to find out who will win this EURO 2024.

To decide between ties, whoever finds at what minute will the 1st goal be scored, or who will come closest, will be declared the winner.

You can scan the QR codes on pages 11, 21, 25, 27, 41, 44, 45 in Faxinfo's EURO 2024 magazine or in its pdf version accessible here: https://www.calameo.com/read/006032474a15fdd71941b (in this case click directly on the QRcode).

To go faster, click directly on the links below to access the competitions directly: (but some answers are in the magazine)

– QRcode on page 11 to win 50 euro vouchers at Cadismarket

– QRcode on page 21 to win 2 bottles of Prosecco Ruffino offered by CLT

– QRcode on page 21 to win a case of 24 PERONI beers offered by CLT

– QRcode on page 25 to win a St. Maarten – Martinique round trip offet by Winair

– QRcode on page 27 to win an 800VA inverter offered by SMEC

– QRcode on page 41 to win a $50 voucher offered by Soggy Dollar

– QRcode on page 44 to win an office chair offered by Cariburo

– QRcode on page 45 for a multi-function printer offered by Normedia & BSS, Canon distributors

We know the 8 remaining teams for the 4 matches of the 1/4 finals.

Germany – Spain in Stuttgart, Friday July 5 at 18 p.m. (Germany time)

Portugal – France in Hamburg, Friday July 5, 21 p.m. (Germany time)

England – Switzerland in Düsseldorf, Saturday July 6 at 18 p.m. (Germany time)

Netherlands – Türkiye in Berlin, Saturday July 6, at 21 p.m. (Germany time)

Which of these 8 nations will win EURO2024?

France, which is struggling to score, also has an iron defense and has every chance in its next match against Portugal.

Spain showed a dynamism and realism that made them an obvious favorite.

But football reserves surprises like the presence of Turkey in the quarter-final.

Nothing is decided and each nation maintains its chances of winning the title of European champion.

Good luck to all !

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/concours-de-pronostic-plus-beaucoup-de-temps-pour-trouver-le-vainqueur-de-leuro-2024-et-gagner-un-billet-davion-et-dautres-prix/