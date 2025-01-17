PREFECTURE: Fabrice Thibier, new secretary general | FAXINFO

As part of the installation of the full-fledged prefecture in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, Fabrice Thibier was appointed secretary general by presidential decree dated January 13, 2025. He succeeds Fabien Sésé who now works in Paris.

Fabrice Thibier, originally from La Réunion, previously held the position of sub-prefect of Lesparre-Médoc in Gironde. His experience includes serving as chief of staff for the Minister of Overseas Territories in 2019. This appointment is part of the reinforced structuring of the prefecture, where he will work alongside Cyrille Le Vély, the new prefect, and Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, chief of staff. The creation of this prefecture, formalized by decree in the Official Journal on January 14, marks an important institutional step forward for both territories. With this new organizational chart, the State is strengthening its presence and action in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin to respond to local challenges.

Let us also recall the other prefectural appointments: Xavier Lefort who remains in office in Guadeloupe and Étienne Desplanques who succeeds Jean-Christophe Bouvier in Martinique.

The entire Faxinfo team wishes Vincent Berton, appointed prefect in Corrèze, a future as promising as it is inspiring for the rest of his career. Good winds and good seas to him… _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prefecture-fabrice-thibier-nouveau-secretaire-general/