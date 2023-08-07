Preparation for the Hygiene control and sale of alcohol | FAXINFO

In order to remain calm in the event of a health check while respecting the regulations relating to the distribution of alcoholic beverages, the CCISM invites restaurateurs to follow the training "Preparation for hygiene checks and sale of alcohol" which will take place in two stages, the Tuesday August 8 and Wednesday August 9, 2023.

Health checks are sometimes synonymous with cold sweats for many restaurateurs, even for those who are in order and follow the rules. To avoid this type of unnecessary stress, the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) is launching the "Preparation for hygiene control and sale of alcohol" training course lasting 7 hours spread over two days: Tuesday, August 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for theory and Wednesday August 9 from 15 p.m. to 18 p.m. with a practical case in a test restaurant. By following this €250 training, restaurant owners in the area will have the opportunity to train to put in place the practical organizational elements that make it possible to manage preparation for inspection, to master obligations such as displays, declarations and the training of teams. . At the end of the training, participants will have the keys to optimize the relationship with the hygiene inspection services or drinking establishments and better understand the various obligations they may have as a restaurateur. Perfect recipe to avoid a nightmare in the kitchen. _Vx

Info: formation@ccism.com

06 90 32 52 80 ou 05 90 27 91 51

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/preparation-au-controle-hygiene-et-vente-dalcool/