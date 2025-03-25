Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Donates Sint Maarten Book to the Library of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao | Government of Sint Maarten

In a powerful gesture of cultural solidarity and regional pride, the Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, has donated two books from Sint Maarten to the newly established library of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao—the first library of its kind dedicated to the history and heritage of the Dutch Caribbean.

The Office of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao officially opened its doors to this inaugural library recently with ongoing works in progress, marking a monumental step in preserving and celebrating the rich and diverse stories of the former Netherlands Antilles. The library, housed within the premises of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao in The Hague, features a curated collection of unique books and literature on the Caribbean Netherlands, with the aim of becoming a key resource for students, researchers, and the wider public.

PM Dr. Luc Mercelina’s donation, representing Sint Maarten’s contribution to this cultural milestone, was made during a formal visit on Tuesday.

"This library is more than a collection of books—it is a living testament to who we are as Caribbean people. By donating these books on Sint Maarten, we ensure that our voice, our story, and our identity stand proudly alongside those of our Caribbean brothers and sisters," stated Prime Minister Mercelina.

"The opening of this library is a profound reminder that although our islands are distinct, our histories are deeply intertwined. I commend Curaçao for this visionary step and hope this space becomes a hub for dialogue, education, and unity among our diaspora,” he added.

As the library of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao begins its mission of education and cultural promotion, the inclusion of Sint Maarten’s literature is a reaffirmation of collective Caribbean pride and resilience.

Picture caption: Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Stuart Johnson, Minister Plenipotentiary of St. Maarten Gracita Arrindell and the acting director of the cabinet of Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao Ann Philipps.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Dr-Luc-Mercelina-Donates-Sint-Maarten-Book-to-the-Library-of-the-Minister-Plenipotentiary-of-Curacao.aspx