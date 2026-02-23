Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina Inaugurates New Generator at DCOMM | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Friday, February 20, 2026, Prime Minister Honorable Dr. Luc Mercelina officially inaugurated a new emergency generator at the Department of Communication (DCOMM), marking a significant step toward strengthening Sint Maarten’s emergency communications resilience ahead of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The new generator is designed to ensure the continued operation of Government’s communication arm during national blackouts and times of disaster. This investment reinforces Government’s commitment to maintaining uninterrupted public information services when they are needed most.

During brief remarks at the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina emphasized the urgency of ensuring that all critical systems are fully operational before the start of hurricane season.

“Communication saves lives,” Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina stated. “As we approach the upcoming hurricane season, it was imperative that this generator be installed and fully operational to guarantee that DCOMM and by extension the Government of Sint Maarten is fully prepared. We cannot wait for a storm to test our systems. Preparedness must happen in advance.”

With the installation of the generator, DCOMM will be able to sustain critical communication functions, supporting coordinated emergency response efforts and ensuring timely public updates during adverse events.

The Prime Minister emphasized that resilience and forward planning remain central to Government’s agenda.

“Preparedness is not optional for a small island developing state such as ours. It is essential. This generator represents proactive leadership and responsible governance. By ensuring it is up and running ahead of hurricane season, we are strengthening our national readiness and protecting the flow of verified information to our people when it matters most.”

Also present for the ceremony were Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, Head of Facilities Management Ekema Henderikus, DCOMM staff, and invited guests Steven Romney from Electec and Electrician Gary Manners.

A key component of this enhanced capacity is Government’s radio station SXMGOV 107.9 FM, which broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The station will now continue operating seamlessly during power outages, ensuring that residents receive essential alerts, safety instructions, and official updates without disruption.

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina further highlighted the importance of the radio station within the disaster management framework.

“SXMGOV 107.9 FM is a vital lifeline between Government and our community. When electricity is disrupted and other channels are compromised, radio remains one of the most reliable means of communication. By securing uninterrupted power to this station, we are reinforcing that lifeline before the hurricane season begins.”

DCOMM Department Head Maurice Lake emphasized that reliable communication infrastructure is a cornerstone of national preparedness. He noted that the generator represents a proactive investment in public safety, enabling Government to better serve the Sint Maarten community before, during, and after emergencies.

Lake welcomed the milestone, highlighting that the upgraded capability strengthens the country’s overall disaster readiness framework. He also commended DCOMM staff for their efforts in making sure government mediums are at the ready in the event of a national emergency.

Officials encouraged residents to remain tuned to SXMGOV 107.9 FM for verified information during emergencies as Government continues to modernize and fortify its public communication systems and other communication mediums.

The radio station first came on air in May 2017. DCOMM is a key entity within the national disaster management system, serving as Emergency Support Function ESF 8.

PHOTO CAPTION: L to R: Fire Chief/National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina, DCOMM

Department Head Maurice Lake, and Facilities Management Head Ekema Henderikus.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Dr–Mercelina-Inaugurates-New-Generator-at-DCOMM.aspx