PUBLIC HEALTH / AID Saint-Martin: a pillar in the fight against HIV/AIDS on the island | FAXINFO

Saint-Martin ranks second among the French territories most affected by HIV/AIDS, according to the AIDES association. In this worrying context, the association, active since 2008, plays a key role in prevention, screening and support for people affected by this epidemic.

The association offers both medical and social support, including through therapeutic apartments and home support. Angeline Pottier, AIDES Saint-Martin delegate, emphasizes: "Our actions cover three areas: individual support, access to rights and collective activities such as discussion groups and thematic days." These initiatives aim to improve the quality of life of HIV-positive people and those around them, while combating their isolation and promoting their autonomy.

AIDES Saint-Martin also campaigns for the rights of people living with HIV, through advocacy, particularly in the face of what many activists consider to be a decline in rights, such as the regular questioning of state medical aid. At the same time, the association is stepping up its prevention efforts, particularly with a rapid screening bus and awareness campaigns. However, stigma remains a barrier. "Screening must become a normal and systematic practice," insists Angeline Pottier.

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, the AIDES headquarters at Concordia opened its doors on November 29. This initiative allowed the public to meet the team, discover the support offered, and get free testing for HIV and other STIs. This is an essential step to promote prevention and encourage the population to take action. The association is calling for collective mobilization to stop the epidemic and reduce discrimination. _AK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-publique-aides-saint-martin-un-pilier-dans-la-lutte-contre-le-vih-sida-sur-lile/