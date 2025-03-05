Public Safety Advisory for Heineken Regatta 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office of Sint Maarten, issues this advisory to all participants, visitors, and residents attending the Heineken Regatta 2025. Ensuring public safety and maintaining order remain top priorities during this internationally recognized event.

To facilitate a secure and enjoyable experience, law enforcement agencies will enforce strict legal measures throughout the regatta period. Attendees are reminded to adhere to all public safety and traffic regulations, as violations will result in immediate legal consequences.

Individuals whose behavior disrupts public order or compromises the safety of others due to excessive alcohol consumption will face legal intervention. Disorderly conduct in public spaces will not be tolerated.

All motorists are expected to operate their vehicles responsibly and in full compliance with Sint Maarten’s traffic laws. The operation of any vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or any impairing substance is strictly prohibited. Offenders will face immediate legal action, including possible arrest and vehicle impoundment.

The possession, distribution, and use of illegal substances remain strictly prohibited. Law enforcement will take decisive action against individuals found in violation of national narcotics regulations.

Road closures and traffic diversions will be implemented to facilitate safe pedestrian movement. Motorists are required to adhere to all posted signage and law enforcement directives.

Parking restrictions will be in effect in designated areas. Unauthorized vehicles may be subject to towing. Public transport users are encouraged to plan their routes in advance to minimize congestion and delays.

KPSM, in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office, has established a clear framework for enforcement and penalties to address any violations that may arise. Officers will maintain a strong presence throughout the event to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Attendees are urged to conduct themselves in a responsible and lawful manner. Cooperation with law enforcement authorities and adherence to all regulations will contribute to a safe and enjoyable Heineken Regatta 2025 for all.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Public-Safety-Advisory-for-Heineken-Regatta-2025.aspx