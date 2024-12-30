Public Safety Alert – KPSM Calls for Responsible Fireworks Use During New Year Celebrations | Government of Sint Maarten

​– The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is urging all residents and visitors to prioritize safety and responsibility during the upcoming New Year celebrations. Recent incidents involving the reckless misuse of fireworks have raised serious concerns for public safety.

KPSM has observed troubling reports and social media posts showing individuals directing fireworks at passing cars, people, and buildings. These actions pose significant risks to lives, property, and public order. The police strongly condemn such behavior and remind the community that fireworks should be used responsibly to avoid unnecessary harm.

To maintain safety during the festivities, KPSM is calling on the public to report any dangerous or illegal situations involving fireworks. Witnesses can contact the police by calling +1 721-542-2222 or dialing 911. Public cooperation is vital in addressing reckless behavior and ensuring a safe environment for everyone.

Parents and guardians play a critical role in this regard. KPSM stresses the importance of supervising children and teenagers during the handling of fireworks. Parents are encouraged to:

Educate children on the safe use of fireworks.

Monitor their activities to prevent harm to themselves or others.

Discourage any behaviors that could result in accidents or property damage.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Public-Safety-Alert-–-KPSM-Calls-for-Responsible-Fireworks-Use-During-New-Year-Celebrations.aspx