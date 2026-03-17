Public Safety Measures for Upcoming Carnival 2026 Event – Causeway Jump-Up | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is preparing for one of the first official activities of Carnival 2026, the “Causeway Jump-Up,” scheduled to take place on Friday, March 20, 2026, beginning at 8:00 PM. This highly anticipated event is expected to attract large crowds, and KPSM is committed to ensuring a safe and orderly environment for all participants and spectators.

This event will follow a designated route starting from Simpson Bay (Welfare Road – Kim Sha area), continuing onto Airport Road, crossing the Causeway Bridge, proceeding along Union Road (Cole Bay), and returning to the Kim Sha area.

As with previous years, KPSM will have a strong police presence along the route to ensure the safety and security of all participants and spectators. The cooperation of the public remains essential in maintaining a safe and enjoyable atmosphere.

KPSM wishes to emphasize the following important safety measures:

Face Coverings Prohibited: Individuals are strictly prohibited from wearing masks that conceal their identity, including balaclavas and ski masks. Officers will take action against anyone found in violation of this measure.

​Vendor Guidelines: Vendors operating along the route are reminded that beverages must not be sold in glass bottles. All drinks should be served in plastic cups or other safe containers to prevent injuries and enhance public safety.

KPSM urges all attendees to act responsibly, comply with all instructions given by law enforcement officers, and look out for one another during the festivities.

The Police Force remains committed to ensuring that Carnival 2026 is celebrated in a safe, orderly, and enjoyable manner for all.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Public-Safety-Measures-for-Upcoming-Carnival-2026-Event-–-Causeway-Jump-Up.aspx