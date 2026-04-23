Public Safety Notice – J’ouvert Morning Jump-Up | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Sint Maarten Carnival J’ouvert Morning Jump-Up will take place on Monday, April 27, 2026, starting at 04:00 AM.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) wishes to remind all participants that this is a time for celebration and enjoyment. However, any form of fighting or criminal activity that endangers the safety of fellow revelers will be dealt with immediately and firmly.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) remains committed to ensuring that the festivities continue in a safe and orderly manner. Officers from Sint Maarten, along with additional officers assisting KPSM, will be out in full force to monitor the event and respond swiftly to any incidents.

In preparation for the this very busy period, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) will also be receiving additional support from partner police forces within the Dutch Caribbean, including Aruba Police Force, Curaçao Police Force, and the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force. This collaboration is aimed at further strengthening general safety and security during the upcoming days of festivities.

Individuals who engage in criminal behavior will face the appropriate legal consequences.

Scooter riders are also strongly advised to act responsibly. Any attempt to intercept, disrupt, or interfere with the free flow of the Jump-Up or associated parades and traffic will result in immediate action by law enforcement.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly and contribute to a safe and enjoyable J’ouvert Morning experience for all.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Public-Safety-Notice–J-ouvert-Morning-Jump-Up.aspx