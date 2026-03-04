Public Safety Tips for Persons Attending the Shows at Port de Plaisance | Government of Sint Maarten

​KPSM encourages all persons attending the Regatta shows and events to keep the following safety tips in mind:

Do not drink and drive. Arrange for a designated driver or use a taxi service if you plan to consume alcohol.

Secure your personal belongings. Keep bags and valuables close to you at all times.

Be mindful of your surroundings. Report any suspicious activity immediately to the nearest police officer.

Report any suspicious activity immediately to the nearest police officer. Follow instructions from law enforcement and event security personnel.

Park only in designated areas.

KPSM counts on the cooperation and understanding of the community and visitors during this major international event. Our officers will be actively present to guide traffic, maintain public order, and ensure that all festivities proceed in a safe and orderly manner.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Public-Safety-Tips-for-Persons-Attending-the-Shows-at-Port-de-Plaisance.aspx