RACE: La Saint-Martinoise or life in pink! | FAXINFO

Next Saturday, March 9, the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin, chaired by Magalie Jasaron, is organizing the 12th edition of “La Saint-Martinoise”, running and walking 100% feminine. An opportunity to run, walk, move, have fun, while having fun by taking on a challenge: covering 5km at your own pace, and finishing the event by saying “I did it”!

This event, which brings together hundreds of participants each year, will begin at 15:30 p.m. with a collective warm-up, with the start of the race scheduled for 16 p.m. on the Marigot Seafront. At 17 p.m. place at the Socca Fit/Zumba which should still attract the crowds on the big days!

Registrations are online on the website http://sport-timing-caraibes.com until Thursday March 7, 2024. Participation is €10/$10. Important note, the “La Saint-Martinoise” race is open this year to young girls born from 2010.

A license from the French Athletics Federation (FFA) or a medical certificate of no contraindication for competitive running will be required only for the race.

Bib collection will take place on Friday March 8 from 13 p.m. to 18 p.m. at QUIKSILVER in Hope Estate and Saturday March 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 13 p.m. at the GO SPORT store in Bellevue. Ladies and misses, get ready! _AF

