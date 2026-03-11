Receivers Office Closed for Cash Payments Today, Other Services Remain Open | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration informs the public that the Receivers Office is closed today, March 11, 2026, for all cash transactions, including motor vehicle sticker payments.

Other services, such as payment agreements and collection officer assistance, remain available.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Receivers-Office-Closed-for-Cash-Payments-Today-Other-Services-Remain-Open.aspx