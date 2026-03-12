Receivers Office to Resume Regular Operations on March 12 | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration informs the public that the Receivers Office will resume regular operations on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The Administration acknowledges the situation at the Receivers Office, and the matter is currently under investigation by the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM).​

Authorities are being fully supported as the investigation continues, and the necessary measures have been taken to ensure that operations can safely resume. The safety and well-being of staff and the public remain a top priority.

The Tax Administration thanks the public for their patience and understanding and remains committed to providing efficient and reliable services to taxpayers.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Receivers-Office-to-Resume-Regular-Operations-on-March-12.aspx