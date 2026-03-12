Receivers Office to Resume Regular Operations on March 12 | Government of Sint Maarten

Philipsburg – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration informs the public that the Receivers Office will resume regular operations on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
The Administration acknowledges the situation at the Receivers Office, and the matter is currently under investigation by the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM).
Authorities are being fully supported as the investigation continues, and the necessary measures have been taken to ensure that operations can safely resume. The safety and well-being of staff and the public remain a top priority.
The Tax Administration thanks the public for their patience and understanding and remains committed to providing efficient and reliable services to taxpayers.
Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Receivers-Office-to-Resume-Regular-Operations-on-March-12.aspx
