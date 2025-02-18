Regularization of carriers | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin invites transporters who have obtained their certificate of professional capacity before 2024 to comply by registering in the Register of Passenger and Goods Transporters. This mandatory step aims to ensure road safety and supervise the sector's activity.

Carriers who do not hold a valid professional capacity, an up-to-date driver's card, a passenger or goods transport license, or who are not registered in the Community register are in an irregular situation. They are therefore exposed to sanctions and fines of up to €3 in the event of a repeat offence, during road checks carried out by law enforcement and approved inspectors.

To avoid these sanctions, the Community calls on the operators concerned to regularize their situation as soon as possible with the Transport Service of the Transport and Regulations Directorate, located at 162A Rue de Hollande in Marigot, behind the Gumbs Antoine Julien bus station (2nd Building in the rear courtyard, 1st floor Right door)._VX

Info: 0590 29 56 26 or 0690 22 17 24

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/regularisation-des-transporteurs/