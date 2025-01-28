Reminder: Asphalt Road Resurfacing Project 2023-2024 Continues on Suckergarden Road, Arch Road Intersection, Upper Princess Quarter | Government of Sint Maarten

​January 28th, 2025 – The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and

Infrastructure) reminds the public that the asphalt road resurfacing in the Sucker Garden, Arch Road,

Upper Princess Quarter started on Sunday, January 26, is expected to continue until Thursday, January

31, 2025. The works will take place nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. to minimize daytime disruptions.

The ongoing works include pouring bitumen asphalt and applying thermoplastic road paint markings to

improve road quality and safety.

During these hours, vehicular traffic will be permitted to pass, except when asphalt is being poured.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution, adhere to traffic signs, and follow the instructions of road

crew personnel to ensure safety.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to plan their routes and schedules accordingly to avoid

potential delays. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their cooperation

as we work to improve road conditions in these areas.

For more information or updates, please contact the Infrastructure Department at

publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2387

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Reminder-Asphalt-Road-Resurfacing-Project-2023-2024-Continues-on–Suckergarden-Road,-Arch-Road-Intersection,-Upper-Princess.aspx