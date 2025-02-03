REMINDER: Public consultation on the extension of the Cul-de-Sac cemetery | FAXINFO

The public inquiry into the extension of the Cul de Sac cemetery will end tomorrow, Tuesday February 4.

Residents can submit their observations in the register provided for this purpose in the hall of the Collectivité, available during normal opening hours (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 15 p.m.) or by mail addressed to the investigating commissioner Mrs. Yolande GALL, Funeral Service – Collectivité de Saint-Martin – Coin de la Mairie 97150 Saint-Martin or by email to the address: funeraire@com-saint-martin.fr

The investigating commissioner will also receive the public at the funeral service of the Collectivité, Coin de la Mairie 97150 Saint-Martin, on Tuesday, February 4, between 10 a.m. and 14 p.m. For any information, contact the funeral service of the Collectivité on 0590 87 50 04. The conclusions of the public inquiry will be available for consultation for 12 months after its closure.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rappel-consultation-publique-sur-lextension-du-cimetiere-de-cul-de-sac/