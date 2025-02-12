Reminder: U.S. Consular Services Visit set for February 21 by Appointment Only | Government of Sint Maarten

The United States Consulate General in Curacao will be sending a consular officer to Sint Maarten to provide services to American Citizens.

The consular officer will be providing services on Friday, February 21 from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

Services are by appointment only. After requesting an appointment, the person will receive instructions on how to prepare for your requested service.

U.S. citizens who need any of the following services: U.S. passport applications; Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) applications; and Document notarizations, need to make an appointment by emailing: ACSCuracao@state.gov

People are asked to read the instructions carefully in order to avoid delays.

On Friday, February 21, the U.S. consular officer will be providing the services by appointment out of the following venue: Government Administration Building, Soualiga Road #1, Conference Room #1 (on the ground floor).

Those who have secured an appointment, once they reach the entrance of the Government Administration Building, they should inform security that they have come for U.S. consular services and will then be instructed where to go.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Reminder-U-S–Consular-Services-Visit-set-for-February-21-by-Appointment-Only.aspx