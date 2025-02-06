Report on the Return on Investment of Sint Maarten’s CAPE, IB, and VWO Programs | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport is pleased to

announce the completion of the "Research Report on the Return on Investment of the CAPE, IB, and VWO Programs". The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the performance, impact, and challenges of these pre-university programs in Sint Maarten.

Key findings include the need to improve student retention, address teacher recruitment challenges, and invest in infrastructure to ensure the sustainability of these programs and optimize the substantial financial investments made. Additionally, strategic actions to enhance student participation and efficiency are proposed, ensuring that students are prepared for higher education and the workforce.

The report was made possible through collaboration with educational stakeholders, including the Division of Exams, Division of Inspection ECYS, St. Maarten Academy, St. Dominic High School, and Milton Peters College, whose insights made it possible to understand the unique achievements and challenges of each program.

Moving forward, the Ministry will be working closely with stakeholders to develop and implement strategies aimed at improving educational outcomes and supporting the long-term success of the CAPE, IB, and VWO programs. The Ministry would like to thank stakeholders for their valuable contributions to this research initiative, and for their continued commitment to advancing the quality of education in Sint Maarten.​

